The introduction of new agentic capabilities will further optimise global post-trade operations, enabling OpsGPT to deliver real-time operational intelligence and execution, offering firms better risk management, capital, and operational efficiency.











AI-driven solutions from harmonised data

A data network is key to implementing an AI-powered automation throughout the trade lifecycle. Broadridge invested in BRx, a harmonised data ontology, to standardise and consolidate information from around the world across asset classes and systems. This will enable consistent and interoperable data to flow more easily in the front, middle, and back-office functions, getting rid of silos. OpsGPT leverages BRx harmonised data model to improve agentic capabilities and automate AI-enabled operations, optimise capital, reduce risks and improve reporting.

Key new capability offered by OpsGPT is fails research, which diagnoses root causes of settlement fails, offering instant insights and reducing resolution timelines. It also offers inventory optimisation, enabling real-time global inventory management, proactively identifying mismatches and suggesting asset transfers to maximise capital efficiency. Additionally, it delivers email integration automation, interpreting inbound emails, extracting their contents, and retrieving relevant data from internal systems. This aims to reduce response cycles drastically.

The solution features AI agents that support operations teams by converting data into insights to improve decision-making. It also recommends actions and executes workflows. Broadridge aims to establish a foundation for workflow orchestration throughout the post-trade lifecycle by incorporating AI into its processes.

OptGPT offers benefits for its clients, such as optimised capital deployment, reduced operational expenses, and faster fail resolution. It aims to improve productivity, risk management, and user experience with intuitive interfaces and AI-driven communication tools by automating traditional manual processes.

Broadridge is committed to further evolving and developing OpsGPT to improve how clients operate by offering agentic capabilities for risk, capital, and operational management.