British American Tobacco renews contract with GT Nexus

The technology platform automates and standardizes commercial engagements between British American Tobacco and its network of global ocean carriers. British American Tobacco (BAT) is a GBP 15.2 billion global tobacco group founded in 1902, with brands sold in more than 200 markets. The company employs 57,000 people in more than 200 markets worldwide, and operates a supply chain that includes 46 factories in 41 countries. BAT has operated on the GT Nexus platform since 2009.

GT Nexus operates a cloud-based business network and execution platform for global trade and supply chain management. Over 25,000 businesses across industry verticals, including Adidas Group, Caterpillar, Citi, Columbia Sportswear, DHL, Electrolux, Levi Strauss & Co., Nestlé, Pfizer and Sears share GT Nexus as their standard, multi-enterprise collaboration platform. This enables all network participants to operate across multiple supply chain functions, allowing them to optimize the flow of goods, funds and trade information, from the point of order through final payment.

In recent news, Deutsche Bank has unveiled its appointment as a global cash management bank for GT Nexus.