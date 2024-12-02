Bridge by Bankin', Algoan to simplify access to credit in France

Algoan is a fintech that wants to revolutionise the credit industry by exploiting Open Banking. Their technology analyses and uses bank data in order to simplify the conditions of access to credit and relies on the Bridge Aggregation solution for the collection and categorisation of its data. Bridge by Bankin’ is a solution for connecting to all types of bank accounts accompanied by an optimised and efficient synchronisation path for increasing conversions, thanks to a PSD2-certified funnel, which allows Algoan to synchronise with bank accounts in order to facilitate the collection and categorisation of financial data.

The use of Bridge's Open Banking technologies supports Algoan to: