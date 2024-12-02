Bookipi, Spaceship Super to offer integrated superannuation account creation

Payroller is an ATO-approved payroll and STP reporting software, processing over USD 3.4 billion in employee payroll annually for over 200,000 employees. Now, employees will have the option of joining Spaceship’s GrowthX or its Global Index superannuation investment options through Payroller’s interface.

Employers use Payroller for rostering, timesheets, running payroll, and submitting superannuation. Employees can manage their shifts, annual leave, and rosters through Payroller's Employee mobile app.

Spaceship Super offers a mobile app that gives customers 24/7 access to when, where, and how their super is invested, the official press release concludes.