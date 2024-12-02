Bolero and BSM Global team up on one-stop portal

The collaboration between BSM and Bolero evolved after Cargill Australia, an agribusiness and BSM customer, adopted the Bolero ePresentation platform for electronic trade documents. The new partnership means customers using both companies can now use a single interface on the BSM Global solution to prepare and send documents in support of electronic bills of lading (eBLs), slashing time and costs.

More than that, a gateway between the Bolero platform and the BSM solution allows customers to complete the documentation required in support of eBLs on the BSM solution before finalising the eBL transaction using the Bolero technology. This eradicates the need for downloading and transferring of documentation between the two solutions.

In addition, the new partnership with BSM follows Bolero’s integrations with companies such as SureComp and Globalshare.