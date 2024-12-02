BNPL firm Anyday partners with Nordigen

Using Nordigen’s lending categorisation tool, Anyday will be able to perform detailed credit checks, approving their customers in a timely manner. Anyday is a Denmark-based financing solution that prioritises users’ experience, by removing interest rates and additional fees typically associated with BNPLs. Instead, they work with countless merchants who take on additional fees on their sides, to benefit the users, the official press release states.

Nordigen shares financial information with third party financial service providers in Europe through the use of their PSD2-regulated APIs. This information helps SMEs provide their users with better services and quicker credit checks, the company’s press release concludes.