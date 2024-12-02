BNP Paribas, China Investment Corporation, Eurazeo launch France-China Cooperation Fund

The Fund will be managed by Eurazeo. The fund is being established following plans previously announced in 2019, including a memorandum of understanding and a subsequent letter of intent signed in the presence of Presidents Xi Jinping and Emmanuel Macron.

The Fund has now held a first close for a total amount of EUR 400 million, underwritten entirely by the BNP Paribas Group, CIC, and Eurazeo. The fund will seek to invest in French and Continental European companies aiming to open new pathways for growth in China.

Target companies are part of sectors such as advanced industrials, business services, consumer goods and services, healthcare, and digital technology. The fund is actively seeking new investment opportunities alongside Eurazeo’s middle market buyout strategies, Eurazeo Capital, and Eurazeo PME.

The initial partners may commit up to an additional EUR 250 million to the fund, within a limit of 25% of the Fund for each of BNP Paribas and CIC. Additional capital may be also raised from third parties.