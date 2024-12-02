BMCE Bank of Africa obtains EUR 145 mln from EBRD for SMEs

The ERBD (European Bank for Reconstruction and Development) aims to help Moroccan SMEs experiencing a decrease in activity, turnover, and profitability to address their liquidity needs, as part of the bank’s COVID-19 Solidarity Package.

The European bank is also increasing an existing uncommitted multi-currency trade finance limit by EUR 46.2 million to facilitate export and import transactions. Morocco is, as a result, the first EBRD country of operations to benefit from the bank’s coronavirus Resilience Program Framework.