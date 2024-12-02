BM Technologies to merge with First Sound Bank

BMTX will pay up to USD 7.22 in cash for each share of FSB common stock or approximately USD 23 million in aggregate consideration, subject to certain closing conditions and adjustments as outlined in the definitive agreement.

The combined company, to be named BMTX Bank, will be a fintech-based bank focused on serving customers digitally nationwide, supported by its community banking division that is expected to continue serving the greater Seattle market. The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions and is expected to close in the second half of 2022.

This strategic merger is expected to be accretive to the combined company’s revenue, EBITDA, and earnings trajectory over the next 1-3 years, with financial, operational, and strategic benefits materialising immediately after close and growing as the business continues to scale. The company intends to gradually support the onboarding of BMTX-serviced deposits onto the balance sheet with additional capital. These onboarded deposits are expected to be deployed into earning assets, including loans that generate attractive returns.