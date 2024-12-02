Bendigo and Adelaide Bank buys Ferocia for AUD 116 mln

Under the deal, Bendigo will acquire 100% of the shares in Ferocia, which will see the two companies consolidate the ownership of their digital banking app, Up. Since its inception in 2018, Up has been operating under a collaboration model between Ferocia and Bendigo and Adelaide Bank.

The bank has also been working with the fintech firm for the last nine years on building Bendigo's e-banking app and internet banking platform. Under the terms of the deal, Ferocia will continue to operate independently as a standalone division of Bendigo and Adelaide Bank.

The acquisition deal is expected to be finalised by the second quarter of FY22, with operating expenses for that year anticipated to increase by approximately 1%.