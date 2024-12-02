BBVA implements iris scanning feature to mobile banking app

The bank becomes the first Spanish bank to deploy Samsung’s biometric authentication technology, Samsung Pass. Based on FIDO (Fast Identity Online) technology, this authentication method frees the user from having to write identifiers and passwords to start each session.

Iris scanning technology, integrated into the identity authentication solution, is considered one of the most secure methods of biometric identification, because the patterns of each iris are the most unequivocal password. For that reason, it’s one of the simplest and most secure ways to keep a smartphone blocked and protected against unwanted use.