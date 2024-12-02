Basware, VINCI Energies team up to boost the invoicing process

VINCI Energies, a subsidiary of the VINCI Group, is a player in the fields of digital transformation and energy transition. With a presence in 52 countries, its 1,600 business units provide services to optimize efficiency, reliability and safety of buildings and energy, transportation and communication infrastructures. VINCI Energies’ operations are not centralized, which creates a dense territorial network and allows intimate relationships with clients thanks to the great autonomy enjoyed by its different business units. Over the past decade, VINCI Energies has experienced considerable growth, accelerated by over 100 acquisitions. This has led to the company recording a turnover of EUR 10.2 billion in 2016, a 250% increase over 10 years.

Decentralization, intensified by the group’s external growth strategy, has given rise to a marked increase in the use of computer tools. As a result, they took the decision to launch a major rationalization and process-optimization project in order to increase efficiency, productivity and visibility in each VINCI Energies business unit. In addition to a single platform to centralize processes for invoicing and for client and supplier orders worldwide.

The priority of the CIO and internal teams was therefore to replace, in a very short period of time, the newly obsolete electronic invoicing process with an innovative and long-term solution. The second phase involved extending the digitization process to cover internal and supplier invoices.

The first phase, involving the replacement of the previous solution, began in May 2017, with the first activation in July 2017 for Chorus Pro and a few customers using EDI and PDF. In October, processing began for internal invoices in France. In November, the roll out of the solution began to eight more countries: Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, Spain, Portugal, Morocco, Australia and New Zealand. By the end of 2017, all potential supplier and customer invoice formats (EDI, PDF, portal, scans) should be managed through the new platform. In 2018, the process of digitizing customer and supplier orders will begin and there will be a gradual rollout of a fully automated system for integrating all invoices into a single ERP system.

VINCI Energies aims to gradually increase the functionality and geographical scope of the solution by 2022, meaning that 3,000,000 incoming and outgoing invoices, 1,000,000 digitized invoices and over 1,000,000 electronic customer and supplier orders will be managed using the same solution worldwide.