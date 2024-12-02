Basware signs e-invoicing agreement with luxury brand retailer in France

Basware has signed an agreement for the delivery of accounts payable and e-invoicing services with a luxury brand retailer, a new customer in France. The solutions are powered by Alusta, Baswares unified cloud-based platform for purchase-to-pay.

The agreement includes accounts payable automation with 100% inbound e-invoicing and a scanning solution for paper invoices. The value of the agreement is approximately EUR 1.1 million over five years.

