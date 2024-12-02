Basware signs deal with a provider of hospital services in North America

The solutions are powered by Alusta, Baswares unified cloud-based platform for purchase-to-pay. The agreement includes invoice automation and 100% inbound e-invoicing. Basware is also providing Basware Analytics for gaining insight into their financial performance and a mobile solution. The value of the agreement exceeds EUR 350,000.

In recent news, Basware has extended an agreement for the delivery of its accounts payable solutions with a global logistics company.