Basware signs deal with a North American manufacturing company

The solutions are powered by Alusta, Baswares cloud-based platform for purchase-to-pay. The agreement includes accounts payable automation and 100% inbound e-invoicing. Basware is also providing Basware Analytics for gaining insight into their financial performance and Basware Discount to enable buyer-funded supplier financing. The value of the agreement exceeds EUR 3.3 million over four years. The services will be implemented in six countries globally.

In recent news, Basware has signed an agreement on the delivery of source-to-pay and e-invoicing services to a Finnish multinational corporation in the energy and ICT industry.

