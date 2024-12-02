Basware signs deal in New Zealand

The solutions are powered by Alusta, Basware’s unified cloud-based platform for purchase-to-pay. The agreement includes purchase-to-pay automation and 100% inbound e-invoicing. Basware is also providing Basware Analytics for gaining immediate insight into their financial performance.

The value of the agreement exceeds EUR 1 million over five years.

For more information about Basware, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated, industry-specific online companies database.