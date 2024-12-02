Basware signs agreement with North American health care company

The customer will transition from its current Basware solutions to Alusta, Baswares unified cloud-based platform for purchase-to-pay. With the agreement, the customer will have the full P2P support provided by Alusta, including 100% inbound e-invoicing and scanning services, as well as supplier portal and supplier activation services, enabling suppliers to start sending e-invoices. Also included in the agreement are Basware Analytics, which will provide insight into their financial performance and a mobile solution, which enables reviewing and approving of P2P invoices, regardless of time and place. The value of the 5-year services agreement is approximately EUR 2.9 million.

In recent news, Basware has signed an agreement with a Finnish media group for the delivery of source-to-pay and e-invoicing services powered by Basware`s cloud-based Alusta platform.

