Basware renews agreement with Vocus in Australia

The solutions are powered by Basware Purchase-to-Pay, Baswares unified cloud-based platform for procurement and accounts payable automation. The agreement includes the expanded scope of accounts payable automation, analytics and procurement services.

Vocus merged with M2 in September 2015 to create the USD 3 billion telecommunications company. More than that, during the merger, M2 Group saw the opportunity to expand their Software as a Service (SaaS) platform to incorporate Basware Purchase-to-Pay, as well as add additional regions/business units to their solution.