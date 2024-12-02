Basware inks deal with restaurant chain in France

The solutions are powered by Alusta, Baswares unified cloud-based platform for purchase-to-pay. The agreement includes purchase-to-pay process automation and 100% inbound e-invoicing with scanning services. The value of the agreement is EUR 1.2 million over five years.

Baswares globally scalable services to the entire purchase-to-pay cycle enables customer to transform their procurement and accounts payables processes. This will drive upgraded cash flows and new ways to manage working capital. The customer can receive 100% of their invoices as e-invoices via Baswares network and benefit from networked purchase-to-pay which empowers them with financial agility and enables deep collaboration between finance, accounts payable, procurement, treasury and trading partners.

For more information about Basware, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated, industry-specific online companies database.