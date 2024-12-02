Basware expands invoice automation, e-invoicing deal with Finnish company

The value of the agreement is EUR 600,000 over three years. The customer has deployed Baswares invoice automation, e-invoicing and travel management services group-wide globally.

Basware is a provider of e-invoicing and purchase-to-pay solutions in the world of commerce. Basware Commerce Network, an open business network, connects 1 million companies across 100 countries and enables collaboration between buyers and suppliers of all sizes.

In recent news, Basware has signed an agreement for the delivery of accounts payable automation services with a transport and logistics company in the Netherlands.

For more information about Basware, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated, industry-specific online companies database.