Basware expands deal with public service center in Finland

The agreement covers migrating legacy invoice automation and e-invoicing systems to SaaS services and upgrading them to Alusta, Baswares cloud-based platform for purchase-to-pay. Basware is also providing the customer with Basware Analytics for gaining insight into financial performance. The value of the agreement exceeds EUR 1.4 million over five years.

In recent news, Basware has signed an agreement for the delivery of purchase-to-pay automation and e-invoicing services with a rental services provider in the construction industry.

