Basware expands deal with Finnish energy and ICT provider

The customer is currently using license-based invoice automation solutions. The new agreement includes a source-to-pay solution and inbound e-invoicing. In addition, Basware will deliver a contract management solution, supplier services and the Basware Analytics reporting solution. The new services will be deployed in five countries. The value of the three-year agreement is approximately EUR 450,000.

In July 2015, Basware expanded its cooperation and signed an agreement with a corporation in the health care industry in the US for the delivery of purchase-to-pay (P2P) and e-invoicing solutions.

For more information about Basware, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated, industry-specific online companies database.