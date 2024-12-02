Barclays app allows mobile payments from accounts held at other banks

Barclays officials have declared that the new feature builds on the existing ability to view current, savings and credit card accounts held with other UK banks in the Barclays app. Initially, it has been rolled out to customers who have a linked current account with NatWest, Nationwide or Bank of Scotland. It will shortly be rolled out to other providers, including Santander, Lloyds, Halifax and RBS.

To use the feature, customers first need to add the personal or business current account they hold with another bank into their Barclays app, the bank explains. This can be done simply and securely within their app and can be switched off instantly, at any time, if they change their mind. Once the account has been brought into their app, customers can view their balance and transactions, and securely make payments from the account.