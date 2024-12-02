Banque de France partners with Sopra Banking Software

The initiative is driven by the need to offer customers a state-of-the-art service, but also by the pressure to improve economic performance, claims the company.

Banque de France chose Sopra Banking Software’s payments engine to renew its retail payments processing activity in conjunction with Diamis’ interbank exchange platform. Banque de France’s retail payments activity, for exchange and clearing, is pooled with la Caisse des Dépôts et Consignation within the ‘Victoires Paiements’ Economic Interest Group.

Sopra Banking Software’s solutions, which can process over 30 million direct debits in a day, offers Banque de France increased capacity, agility, and efficiency, as well as richer and simpler functionalities.