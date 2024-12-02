Bank Zero launches in South Africa

The launch comes three years after Michael Jordaan and other co-founders announced the digital banking newcomer’s introduction into the market. Currently, the mutual digital bank is adding potential customers on a staggered basis. New customers interested in joining will be placed in a waiting queue which, according to Zero Bank, the team is clearing up ‘at lightning speed’.

According to Fin24, Bank Zero didn’t want to launch with basic banking accounts only, and instead launched with separate offerings – one for individuals and one for business customers. The business-minded offering comes with built-in accounting software integration. For individual bankers, the company added features like a patent to prevent card skimming, and a social media-like ability to befriend accounts – a feature that could appeal to stokvels.