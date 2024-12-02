Bank of Sydney to transform its technology operations via Hexaware

Hexaware will consolidate the bank's Technology Operations from multiple service partners into a centralised operating model across core banking, integrations, network, and end user experience operations.

The partnership will leverage the latest AI and ML models in Tensai and Amaze platforms to drive the bank's new paradigms of enterprise agility, efficiency, and experience. The partnership will lay the foundations of a target operating model for the bank that allows it to evolve and create new products and services to optimise its customer experience.