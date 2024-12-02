Bank of England reviews commitment on FX Global Code

The code sets out principles of good practice in the foreign exchange market. It was first published in 2017 and updated by the Global Foreign Exchange Committee (GFXC). By signing this statement, the BoE attests that its internal processes are consistent with the principles of the code.

To continue to support the objective of the code for a fair, transparent and robust FX market underpinned by high standards, the bank strongly encourages all market participants, including its regular counterparties, to adhere and commit to the updated code.