Banif selects Pelican for payment solutions

The solution will provide end-to-end automation of both SWIFT and SEPA payments, including integration with over the counter (OTC) instructions, Banif’s internet banking system and back office.

More than that, The Pelican Transaction Banking platform includes an intelligent financial messaging hub for banks, which utilises Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Natural Language Processing (NLP) to provide end-to-end automation of the complete payments process. The platform also works with existing systems to handle all integration, routing, transformation, enrichment and exceptions processing.

Formerly known as ACE Software Solutions, ACE has recently rebranded as Pelican – the name of its leading platform of transaction banking, regulatory compliance and corporate payments solutions for financial institutions, banks and corporates. The new corporate identity was unveiled at the SIBOS conference 2016.