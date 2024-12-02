B2B surpasses B2C for United Parcel Service

According to reports from The Motley Fool, UPS CFO Richard Peretz highlighted B2B services as outpacing B2C.

Peretz has pointed out that the pace of B2C expansion continued slowing, while B2B gains were due to omnichannel and return services in the retail sector. Reports said UPS CCO Alan Gershenhorn later revealed that, currently, the divide means 45% of its operations are B2C, and 55% are B2B.

Omnichannel and online commerce, the company said, are contributing to the expansion of B2B operations.

Such figures are in line with UPS’ earlier update on 2015 performance levels. In June 2015 the corporation took steps to broaden its B2B reach, in part by linking up with alternative lending platform Kabbage to help UPS’ financing unit, UPS Capital, reach more deals with small businesses.

But the results differed from previous data, which saw UPS’ B2B operations growing at a slower rate than B2C. At the time, the company said B2B volume increased by just 3% last year, compared to a 12% increase for B2C shipment volume.