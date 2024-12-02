B-Hive and FPAI sign a MoU to boost collaboration

The MoU states that both hubs mutually agree on the value of further cooperation in several areas, including the exchange of viewpoints on trends, research and more.

For B-Hive collaborating with FPAI is the next step in strengthening their relationship with Ireland. This MoU will further strengthen both of the hubs’ networks, knowledge pool and innovation endeavors. More than that, B-Hive aims to work directly with European organizations in order to make the region stronger.

The Fintech and Payments Association of Ireland (FPAI) is a not-for-profit organization established to further the interests of the stakeholders in the Irish fintech ecosystem who comprise its members. In January 2018, the FPAI became an affiliate member of the Banking & Payments Federation Ireland. The FPAI is an inclusive association which welcomes participation and engagement from all organizations with an interest in the Irish fintech ecosystem. Its primary aim is to unlock the value of community in helping to foster an environment in which both indigenous and multinational fintech companies can thrive and get the very best from locating and doing business in Ireland.