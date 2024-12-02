Axiata, RHB to offer digital banking solutions

Axiata, via its subsidiary Boost Holdings, and RHB signed a comprehensive head of agreement to form a consortium for the application to work towards the country’s digital transformation and financial inclusion ambition.

In a joint statement the parties stated Boost Holdings will hold a majority stake of 60%, while RHB will hold the remaining 40% in the digital bank, subject to approval from the central bank. The digital bank will focus on the underserved, unserved, and unbanked market in the country.

The parties will submit the comprehensive application to the central bank by the end of June 2021 and it is expected to take about 18 months before BNM issues the five digital banking licences. Under the agreement, the parties will seek to expand on Boost Holdings’ fintech experience developed through Aspirasi, a digital micro-financing and micro-insurance provider, and the Boost e-wallet.