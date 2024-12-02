Axiata Group drives e-procurement transformation with Bristlecone and SAP

According to SAP, the procurement transformation would enable the telecommunications company to gain visibility on their spend across all the Operating Companies (OpCos) and facilitate compliance, determine and harness spend reduction opportunities and identify the inefficient, non-standard processes that were previously in place.

Moreover, SAP will assist Axiata to organise resources and optimise collaboration across their current procurement structure.

Axiata will be using the on-premise version of the SAP Supplier Relationship Management application for Requisition to PO processes and the SAP Spend Performance Management analytic application for Spend Analytics Process, alongside its cloud-based procurement applications.

As part of this initiative, Bristlecone is also supporting Axiata to streamline and standardise the sourcing, procurement and spend management processes across the group for efficiency, visibility and governance through the deployment of a scalable e-procurement platform.

As a result of this implementation, Axiata employees now have a centralised system through which they can search, source and buy items, while complying with corporate purchasing procedures.