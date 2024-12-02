Averda selects Kyriba for its treasury management solution

Averda has selected Kyriba’s cloud-based treasury management solution to support further strategic business growth by enhancing visibility into its cash flow and liquidity, and add rigor to its financial controls and bank account management.

Established in 2000, Kyriba is a global provider of cloud-based treasury management. It offers SaaS treasury, bank connectivity, risk management and supply chain finance solutions. CFOs, treasurers and finance leaders rely on Kyriba to optimize their cash, manage their risk and work their capital.

In June 2015, Kyriba launched its Middle East headquarters, based in Dubai, UAE.