Asia Pacific banks bring innovation in open banking API platforms

In the Retail Banking in Asia Pacific, the Digital Transformation regional review showcases some of the ways that financial services companies are overcoming the challenges presented by changing customer expectations, regulatory pressures and the rise of the fintechs by pushing forward with their digital transformation strategies.

Digital Transformation explores digital transformation, innovation, market strategies, SMEs, and fintechs and new players.

The review aims to highlight how the regions leading organisations are adopting more innovative mindsets and prioritising digital strategies to drive positive change across all areas of their business.

Highlighted in these case studies are three companies – DBS Bank, Bank of Ayudhya and Mizuho Financial Group - who have all gained recognition at the recent Efma Accenture Global Distribution &Marketing Innovation Awards for financial services thanks to their commitment to innovation.

The review also explores the impact of new players and fintechs in the industry, including a spotlight on some of the major changes taking place in China, widely regarded as a market to watch for interesting new fintech developments.