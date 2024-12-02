Aquarium Software and WEX ink agreement for niche insurance payments

Aquarium specializes in developing solutions for niche insurance sectors including pet, travel and gadget. With the agreement in place, WEX is increasing its presence in the insurance payment space in both Europe and the US; this is the first insurance for the company’s European entity.

In addition, according to Aquarium Software, the company can now optimize an end to end payment solution which will further assist not only our pet insurance clients but also pet parents themselves. In future releases they look forward to using WEX’s virtual payment gateway across other areas of our niche insurance technology business.

Pioneered in 2000, WEX virtual payments are available in all major international currencies and are used in over 190 countries worldwide and in more than 45 currencies.

WEX a provider of corporate payment solutions. From its roots in fleet card payments beginning in 1983, WEX has expanded the scope of its business into a multi-channel provider of corporate payment solutions representing more than 9 million vehicles and offering exceptional payment security and control across a wide spectrum of business sectors.

Aquarium Software is a systems integrator of software solutions designed to evolve with any business. Currently is implemented by a number of key insurers and affinity partners in the UK, Europe, USA and Canada.