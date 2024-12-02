APS Payments launches Vendor Payments Automation solution

With a single integration, customers will be able to reduce accounts payable (AP) costs, streamline payments, automatically capture discounts, and mitigate risk by preventing fraud, as the press release says. This complements APS Payments integrations with the Sage X3 and Sage 300 solutions.

APS Payments Vendor Payments Automation is designed to simplify and optimise outbound payments without changing current accounting practices, allowing customers to pay vendors securely. Built within Sage 100, users who utilise the APS integration can pay vendors, eliminating remittance files while also gaining the ability to track cleared checks in their accounts.

Batch approvals can facilitate payments while maintaining various controls, customised to align with the customers’ established AP processes. By eliminating the need to provide credit card or ACH account numbers to vendors, Sage users can reduce their exposure to fraud risks, as the release states.