Apiture to implement ENACOMM's voice technologies





ENACOMM is a fintech enablement company that helps banks, credit unions, and credit card companies with data-driven solutions for improving the customer experience (CX), fighting financial fraud, and increasing operational efficiency.

With the reseller agreement, ENACOMM’s IVR and conversational banking via digital assistants such as Amazon Alexa and Google Home will be available to Apiture’s financial institution customers. Combined with the Apiture Xpress online banking, mobile banking, and digital open core offerings, ENACOMM’s voice solutions enhance Apiture’s digital banking technologies.