Apiture announces USD 10 Million insider fundraising round



According to the official press release, the investment brings the total funding raised by Apiture to USD 79 million since its inception in 2017.











Apiture is set to use the additional capital to accelerate product development initiatives and continue expanding its sales and marketing efforts to meet demand for the Apiture Digital Banking Platform. This banking platform serves more than 300 banks and credit unions throughout the US.





About Apiture and its recent developments and partnerships

Based in the US, Apiture delivers digital banking solutions to banks and credit unions throughout the country. Its configurable solutions aim to meet a wide range of financial institutions’ needs, from levelling the playing field with larger institutions to supporting growth through innovative data intelligence and Embedded Banking strategies. With its API-first approach, clients can maximise the capabilities of their platform while preserving a smooth user experience.







In September 2023, the company introduced family banking through a partnership with a fintech company, Greenlight, to help financial institutions support financial literacy. By leveraging the Greenlight for Banks program, Greenlight's family finance app would be available through Apiture's Consumer Banking solution. Many banks and credit unions may lack access to the resources to create a digital banking experience for young people. As per the press release, Apiture would be able to offer the Greenlight for Banks solution, providing its financial institution clients with family banking tools at no cost to their customers.



