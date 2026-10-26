Anthropic files S-1 with US SEC for proposed Nasdaq IPO

Anthropic, PBC submitted a registration statement on Form S-1 to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The filing relates to the proposed initial public offering (IPO) of its Class A common stock. The company intends to list the shares on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol ‘ANT’.

The filing begins the formal process towards a public listing, but key parameters remain open. According to the announcement, neither the number of Class A shares offered nor the price range for the offering has yet been determined. At the same time, no timeline for the listing was given.

Regulatory status of the filing

Form S-1 is the registration statement a company files with the SEC to register securities ahead of a public offering. Anthropic’s registration statement has been filed but has not yet become effective. Until it does, the securities cannot be sold, and offers to buy them cannot be accepted.

The company also stated that the announcement is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities. No sale will take place in any state or jurisdiction where such an offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful before registration or qualification under that jurisdiction’s securities laws. This wording reflects the restrictions on publicity and selling that apply while a registration statement is pending.

The company is filing as a public benefit corporation, as the ‘PBC’ designation in its legal name indicates. That status will carry over into its identity as a listed entity if the offering proceeds.

Prospectus and bank involvement

According to the official press release, the proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. The preliminary prospectus had not been published at the time of the announcement. Once it is available, copies can be obtained from Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, both of which are named as prospectus contacts in the filing announcement.

The preliminary prospectus is the document through which investors typically gain detailed insight into a company seeking to list. Its publication will therefore be the next substantive disclosure point in the process.

Several steps remain before Anthropic’s Class A shares can begin trading. The company has to set the offering size and price range, the registration statement has to become effective, and the preliminary prospectus has to be made available.

Until then, market participants have limited information to assess the offering. The announcement confirms the intended venue, the share class, and the ticker symbol, but offers no details on valuation, proceeds, or timing. These elements are expected to be clarified as the registration process moves forward.