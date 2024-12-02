Anachron, Credit Tools team up for invoicing, credit management

Credit2Control is one of the core components of the Anachron`s recently launched Order2Cash platform. Customers can integrate credit management tools with e-invoicing (Invoice2Deliver), online payments (Accept2Pay) and other functionalities in order to build a single enterprise solution for managing the entire order to cash process.

Credit2Control makes it possible for credit managers to oversee all financial and customer history information through a single platform. They can gain access to the latest credit reports for all prospects, customers and suppliers. Having this information, credit managers can quickly tailor workflows, timelines and specific payment rules for different target groups or individual customers. The solution aims to help them monitor business risk effectively, accelerate payment timetables and reduce their DSO (days sales outstanding) levels.