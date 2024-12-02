ALEXBANK and Visa extend their partnership agreement in Egypt

Visa and ALEXBANK, a member of the Intesa Sanpaolo Group, have entered into a renewed five-year partnership agreement. The collaboration is focused on promoting the adoption of electronic payment methods by introducing innovative products tailored to reach new market segments.











Exclusive debit cards and premium consumer products

In addition to renewing their partnership, the agreement extends to include an exclusive partnership on debit cards, in addition to launching new consumer high-end products such as, premium Debit Cards, Visa Signature Debit for the Private Segment and Visa Infinite Debit, targeting the High-Net-worth Segment. The new products will provide their users with unique privileges such as concierge service, buyers protection, extended warranty, medical and travel assistance and GCAS (Global Customer Assistance Services).

Visa’s officials said they are happy to be expanding their partnership with ALEXBANK. Through this partnership, they will continue to bring more innovative and secure digital payments to the bank’s cardholders and support the Egyptian Central Bank’s digital commerce agenda for the country. The convenience and speed of which digital transactions are made is what Egyptians increasingly expect and the value that digital payments bring is what keeps the digital economy growing.

Also commenting in this partnership, representatives from ALEXBANK said that the signing of a new partnership agreement with Visa is a renewal of the bank’s confidence in the value this partnership brings to the bank and its customers. ALEXBANK is committed to offering new high-end and advanced electronic products and services to its customers, prevailing the value of electronic money through Visa’s global experience in providing secure, seamless, and rewarding payment solutions, through a variety of payment cards accepted locally and internationally, by which to enjoy the high privileges and quality standards, in line with the aspirations and needs of various customer segments.





What does Visa do?

Visa is a global digital payments company, facilitating transactions between consumers, merchants, financial institutions, and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Their mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable, and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses, and economies to thrive.

Visa believes that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement.





More information about ALEXBANK

Established in 1957, ALEXBANK is one of Egypt’s private sector banks, participated by the Intesa Sanpaolo Group since 2007. ALEXBANK owns one of the largest private sector branch networks with a total of 175 branches located in every major Egyptian governorate employing over 4,200 individuals who proudly serve about 1.6 million customers.

ALEXBANK actively serves a wide spectrum of segments by providing value added financial products, services and solutions to retail, small business, medium and corporate enterprises.

ALEXBANK is currently in the midst of a radical digital transformation aimed at providing their customers with unique banking experiences, via its seamless multi-channel experience incorporating Internet & Mobile Banking, Cards, Electronic wallets, and modern point-of-sale and ATMs, all powered through the power of Big Data and supported by prominent players in the fintech ecosystem.