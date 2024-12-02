Aldar rolls out e-procurement portal

The Abu Dhabi-based property development, investment and management company said in a press statement that the portal, known as ‘BravoAdvantage’, has been launched in partnership with strategic procurement company, Tejari. It will allow Aldar’s “procurement team to reallocate resources to focus on more strategic and valuable supply management activities”, the statement added.

Tejari provided end-user training and support to Aldar Properties for the adoption of the platform across the organisation.