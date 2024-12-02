Al Rajhi Bank signs deal with iGTB

The transformation, set to begin this month, is designed to provide customers of Al Rajhi Banking & Investment Corporation (Malaysia) Berhad, ARBM, with a richer banking experience based on a comprehensive, front-to-back solution, freed from the physical limitations of branch-based banking. The move will allow ARBM to reach new customers across Malaysia through online, mobile and tablet banking applications, while the bank plans to retain the personal touch with a mobile sales force and pop-up branches.

This digital transformation will give our clients a new level of control over their banking activities. It not only enables them to manage their accounts regardless of location, but also gives them access to new services, said ARBM Chief Executive Officer, Steve Chen.

Intellect’s digital solutions will include internet, mobile, and tablet banking functionality for ARBM’s corporate and retail customers, enabling clients and their relationships managers to act, transact and interact on the go and initiate products in real time. It assures a seamless experience across channels providing ease of banking and provides saveand-resume functionality that facilitates transaction from branch to mobile; and from device to device.

The Bank’s corporate clients will also have access to digitised customer on boarding and cash management services, as well as advanced liquidity services such as sweeping, pooling, intercompany lending and overnight investment sweeping.