AirPlus launches its AirPlus Intelligence platform





Following this announcement, customers of the AirPlus Corporate Cards and the AirPlus Virtual Cards around the world will be given the possibility to leverage the new Intelligence Hub as a new free service. The launch is set to be complemented with additional data modules in the future.

AirPlus’s newly released platform follows the company’s focus on delivering relevant data and information that is set to give firms and businesses the possibility to make intelligence decisions. The improved and accurate insights aim to optimise the manner in which customers manage their overall spending, all in an efficient and secure way.











More information on the release

The AirPlus Intelligence Hub was developed in order to deliver valuable information to customers, focusing on the most relevant spending metrics with a simple and effective dashboard design. By using the new service, clients will be enabled to get a complete overview of their spend, with information that dates back two years. The data can be filtered, both by leveraging customisable time ranges, as well as by a list of categories.

The categories include multiple payment products, service types, as well as suppliers, and descriptive billion information (such as department responsible, project number, cost center, and more). Furthermore, clients and users will be allowed to review the progress they made over time, monitor the key performance indicators of specific cost centers and projects, as well as identify their top suppliers.

In addition, users will be enabled to benefit from its quick filtering function, which allows the customers to have their entire dashboard filtered in a secure and efficient manner. At the same time, they will have the possibility to download their aggregated data whenever they need to.

In the future, AirPlus aims to add more analytics modules to the AirPlus Intelligence Hub, in order to provide users with deeper and more efficient insights into spending data and to meet their needs, preferences, and demands at the same time.

The first data module is entitled `Data+` and it is set to facilitate personalised data downloads and scheduled report generation. In addition, the second module, `Advanced Analytics` will provide clients with a global view and reporting tools by leveraging agreements in several currencies with automatic consolidation. For 2024, the company aims to make AirPlus Intelligence available to users of the AirPlus Company Account.



