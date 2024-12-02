AFIP sets three-month deadline extension for e-invoicing

However, the Federal Public Revenue Administration (AFIP) has unveiled in a communiqué posted on its website that until October 1, 2015 all situations reported by taxpayers concerning difficulties in meeting the obligation will be considered. This means that until that date, invoices issued on paper will continue to be valid for some exceptional cases.

With the approval of General Resolution N° 3749, the AFIP opened up a window to discuss the new billing regime with those sectors facing most difficulty in adopting it. The period for issuing these suggestions ended last May 31, 2015. Even so, the tax authority now confirms that all the situations put forward will be taken into consideration until October 1, even if they have not been reported via the dialogue window stipulated in the regulation.

In the weeks prior to the deadline for migration to the new e-regime, several groups of businesses, particularly SMEs, called upon the Finance Minister to allow more time for technological adaptation to the system. So, the AFIP finally granted this three-month extension, with the aim of gradually achieving widespread use of e-invoicing, to make the most of the advantages of this technological breakthrough.

As is happening in other countries like Mexico or Chile, Argentina aims to remove paper from admin and business processes. General Resolution No. 3749 is expected to reach 800,000 electronic issuers, a figure that will grow in the years to come. The AFIP has also announced that as of January 2016, new taxpayers will be eligible for e-invoicing, regardless of their assessment status.