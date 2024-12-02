ACI Worldwide selected by Langley Federal Credit Union for internet banking

Langley selected ACI’s Architect Banking solution to power its internet banking and loan payment initiatives. Langley is hosting its internet banking application in ACI’s data centers, which host banking and payment solutions for more than 4,000 financial institutions, retailers and billers.

ACI Architect Banking is an end-to-end solution for banking, bill pay, mobile, marketing and administration that gives financial institutions control to respond to both consumer and business needs.

ACI Worldwide powers electronic payments and banking for more than 5,000 financial institutions, retailers, billers and processors around the world. ACI software processes USD 13 trillion each day in payments and securities transactions for more than 250 global retailers, and 21 of the world’s 25 largest banks.