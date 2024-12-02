AcceptEmail opens office in the US

AcceptEmail supports almost all online payment methods, including debit cards, credit cards, wallets and alternative payment methods. Consumers can get real-time updates right on their bills via the use of Smartpix technology. In serving the US market, AcceptEmail will initially focus on utilities, telecommunications, insurance and consumer finance. Other sectors where the company plans to focus on are property management, health care and credit cards.

AcceptEmail develops billing solutions as SaaS for companies that send bills to consumers and SMEs. AcceptEmail is available in Western Europe and the US. Blue-chip companies as BMW, Dell, Santander, Thomas Cook, T-Mobile and Ticketmaster are using AcceptEmail.