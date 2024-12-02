AcceptEmail appoints Ron Averett as President and CEO for US and Canada

Ron Averett will oversee AcceptEmail’s sales and business development from the company’s Manhattan office, which opened on May 6, 2015.

Averett has been a payments professional since his first banking job with Citi back in 1980. He has served as president and CEO of Princeton eCom and Softgate Systems. He has also been on the board of directors at BillTrust, Andera and Motionsoft.

Averett joins AcceptEmail just in time to accompany Peter Kwakernaak, CEO of AcceptEmail Europe and the AcceptEmail team in spreading the word at several industry events during the upcoming months.

AcceptEmail develops billing solutions as SaaS for companies that send bills to consumers and SMEs. AcceptEmail is available in Western Europe and the US. Blue-chip companies as BMW, Dell, Santander, Thomas Cook, T-Mobile and Ticketmaster are using AcceptEmail.

In July 2015, AcceptEmail unveiled its first major reseller agreement since opening its US headquarters in Manhattan in May.