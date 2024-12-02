Accenture extends procurement BPO agreement with Deutsche Bank

Accenture is a member of Deutsche Bank’s Supplier Partnership Programme which was launched in June 2014 and concentrates the most strategic vendors based on business impact across all categories of the bank.

Under the original contract signed in 2004, Deutsche Bank outsourced its procurement operations and accounts payable processing to Accenture, as well as the maintenance of its procurement information technology (IT) system. The new contract extends the initial agreement, which was scheduled to expire in December 2016, through the end of 2021.



In addition to continuing to provide Deutsche Bank with procurement operations and accounts payable processing services, Accenture will further automate the source-to-pay process, including invoice processing and contract compliance management. Accenture will also migrate Deutsche Bank’s current on-premise procurement IT platform to an on-demand procurement solution from Ariba, an SAP company.

