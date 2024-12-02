Absa Bank introduces banking transactions via Facebook Messenger

The service provided by the bank enables customers to retrieve balances, view statements, buy prepaid electricity, buy airtime or data for their mobile phone, or make money transfers. Absa customers who are registered for Absa Online have access to the Express tab and can register for ChatBanking for Facebook Messenger in a one-time only process.

In recent news, Absa Bank rolled out Absa Masterpass app to enables customers pay with their mobile phone. The Absa Masterpass app is available even to non-Absa cardholders from the Google and Apple App stores.